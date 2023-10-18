The Philippine Ports Authority plans to build more cruise ports in the locations of Coron in Palawan, Siargao, Camiguin, Boracay, and Puerto Galera in the near future.

PPA General Manager Jay Santiago said this on Wednesday after his office also celebrated the country’s recognition as the “Best Cruise Destination in Asia 2023” by the World Cruise Awards.

“Kami ay nagagalak at proud na finally nakakuha ang Pilipinas ng Best Cruise Destination Award na nagpapakita ng pagkilala sa mga hakbang ng pamahalaan sa pangunguna ng Department of Tourism (DOT) katulong po ang iba’t ibang ahensya ng gobyerno gaya po ng Philippine Ports Authority,” he said.

Due to this positive development, Santiago said that to provide tourists visiting the country with safer and better transportation experiences, the PPA will expand by adding terminals exclusively dedicated to cruise operations.

This is to ensure that the country can accommodate large cruise ships expected to dock in the near future.

Santiago further stated that the PPA has commenced and continues to implement enhancements to its port infrastructure, including the establishment of specialized ports catering to cruise tourism.

“On the part of PPA, nagsimula na tayong magtayo ng mga terminals na dedicated lang sa cruise operations, sinisigurado natin na ang mga pantalan ay kakayaning i-accommodate ang mga naglalakihang cruise ships na inaasahan nating dadating sa mga nalalapit na panahon,” he said.

At present, some of the PPA-operated ports that accommodate cruise ships are Currimao in Ilocos Norte, Salomague in Ilocos Sur, Manila, Bohol, and El Nido in Palawan.

He believes that beyond picturesque tourist destinations, it is the rich culture, desirable local delicacies, and the warmth of the Filipino people that attract foreign tourists to visit the Philippines.

Santiago added that to enhance these attractions, PPA recently conducted the DOT’s “Filipino Brand of Service” training, which was attended by port managers and other frontline personnel.

During the celebration of World Tourism Day on September 25, the PPA launched its #PPAsyalTayo campaign, designed to better promote the country’s famous tourist destinations accessible via ports under the agency’s jurisdiction.

The endeavor highlights delicious cuisine, tourist attractions, and activities that are reachable through seaports.

Following the resumption of cruise tourism in the country in February 2023, the PPA has already served an initial count of 46,657 passengers from ships that have called at its ports as of September 2023.