The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has established an interim Special Takeover Unit (STU) to ensure the seamless operation of cargo handling at the Port of Narra in Barangay Panacan, Narra, Southern Palawan, in the absence of a private port service provider.

Through a memorandum issued on August 10, PPA General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago created the Narra Port Services (NPS) “to ensure the continuous and efficient delivery of cargo handling services under Presidential Decree 857, also known as the revised charter of PPA.”

Santiago has also ordered the port manager of PPA-Palawan to oversee the NPS.

The establishment of STUs is a practiced approach by PPA to ensure the uninterrupted operations of its ports, particularly in situations such as the expiration of the existing cargo-handling operator’s contract without a new operator being selected.

This year, PPA has introduced STUs for various other ports, including Palompon in Leyte, Mabila in Sarangani, Borongan in Eastern Samar, and the Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) facilities of San Carlos port in Negros Occidental and San Isidro port in Northern Samar.

In 2016, then-president Benigno Aquino III placed the Port of Narra under PPA’s jurisdiction to promote the development of the Philippines’ port system through the dispersal of industries and commercial port activities throughout the different regions.