The National Power Corporation assured towns of Cuyo and Magsaysay of consistent power supply after weeks of load shedding experienced due to fuel insufficiency.

Cuyo Mayor Mark Delos Reyes confirmed Tuesday that NAPOCOR informed him that all units are now operational and can supply the island with 3.1 megawatts (MW) energy capacity.

“Sa ngayon makakaasa kayo na wala na po na load shedding dahil on commercial operation na po 2 bagong unit at nagawa na rin yong unit 8,” Delos Reyes cited NAPOCOR’s message.

Delos Reyes, in his post, stated that the current peak load of the Cuyo island covering Cuyo and Magsaysay towns is now at 1.465 MW.

The current supply can support a capacity of 1.635 MW.

The load shedding was experienced in Cuyo and Magsaysay starting the first week of April.

The power interruption affected all operations in the island and areas in barrio experienced a 12-hour absence of power.

About Post Author