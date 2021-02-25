Power back in Rio Tuba, ERC yields to capitol intervention

The Power Source Philippines Inc (PSPI) has resumed the electrification in Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza on Wednesday night after the shut down on February 18, barangay council confirmed Thursday.

Barangay captain Nelson Acob said that around 11:46 in the evening as he estimated, the electricity supply resumed in around 2,000 consumer households and establishments in Brgy. Rio Tuba.

Acob explained that PSPI resumed operations on account of the intervention of the provincial government to assume the responsibility directly on the basis of the “general welfare” provision in the Local Government Code.

He said that on late Wednesday, ERC communicated to PSPI allowing them to restart their generators.

“Pumayag din si PSPI kasi si gov (Jose Alvarez) ay nag-apila sa ERC through Sanggunian resolution, ginamit na nila ‘yong general welfare clause tapos ‘yong ERC ay nag-order na sa PSPI para i-energize ‘yong (barangay) kagabi, mga 11:46 na kagabi nong nagkailaw,” he said.

Acob initially said in earlier interview that the resumption of electrification was scheduled on Wednesday night through the order of governor Jose Alvarez, but PSPI refused to do it at first due to some technical matters to consider. However, the PSPI operated to supply electricity at around 11:46 pm.

He said that it is a good development on the part of the residents who kept on waiting last night.

“At the same time si PALECO, parang in-ensure nya (PSPI) rin kasi nag-tap na sila sa mga poste ng Power Source, in-ensure pa rin ni PSPI na walang mangyayaring hindi maganda doon sa tapping,” he said.

Acob said that based on their arrangement, PALECO will takeover once it completes its ongoing works to connect Rio Tuba to the main grid.

“Sila (PALECO) na , once na-connect na ang linya ng Rio Tuba sa main grid, automatic ay si PALECO na talaga ang magti-take over,” he said.

He added that even the residents favor this arrangement as they expect a lower electricity billing by not having to pay the true generation cost being charged by PSPI.

“Ang concern din ng residents, consumers, once na si PALECO na at na-connect na sa grid, ayaw na rin ng consumers na magbabayad ng true cost, kasi kung si PSPI ay magbabayad pa ng true cost,” he said.

Earlier, the provincial board issued a resolution allowing Alvarez to enter in a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with PSPI to temporarily operate its power facility for at least 30 days.

Acob said that even there is no signing yet of MOA, Alvarez ordered the resumption of electricity to be operated by PSPI on Wednesday night citing “general welfare ”.

The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) who is now on their fifth day of constructing and updating lines said that they will continue their task in Rio Tuba to comply with the six-day deadline.

The electric cooperative spokesperson Claire Guludah said in a text message that any move in regards with electrification made by PSPI on Wednesday night is with the “proper authority to deal with the issue”.

“Tuloy ang PALECO. Walang nagbabago sa objective to finish what has to be done. Full of determination po ang Warriors of Light Task Force Rio. Everything is being deal with proper individuals. Tutok ang aming PS, OIC at Chairperson kaya boated morale ng lahat,” information Claire Guludah said in a text message.

