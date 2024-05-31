President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made it clear that the death of any Filipino amid tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) could be seen as an “act of war.”

This statement by President Marcos addresses the potential ramifications of a violent incident that results in the death of a Filipino serviceman or civilian due to a deliberate act in the disputed waters.

He underlined that if the act in question was done on purpose, it would force the Philippines to react with a considerably bigger degree of action.

“What would happen if there was an incident that ended up killing a Filipino serviceman, be it a Coast Guard or a member of the Navy? Well, that would certainly increase the level of response, and if it were a willful act on a Filipino—whether a serviceman or even a civilian,” President Marcos explained during the question and answer session of the 21st International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue.

“If a Filipino citizen is killed by a willful act, that is, I think, very close to what we define as an act of war, and therefore, we will respond accordingly,” he stressed.

This response was in context to a question about what would trigger the country to invoke the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with the U.S.

Marcos expressed relief that, despite some injuries, no lives have been lost, whether among civilians or others involved. He invoked the metaphor of “crossing the Rubicon” to point out that any death would mark a decisive and irreversible escalation—a definitive red line that, once crossed, would almost certainly trigger an important response.

“Once we get to that point, that is certainly we would have crossed the Rubicon and certainly crossed the Rubicon. Is that a red line? Almost certainly, it’s going to be a red line,” he added.

President Marcos achieved a historic milestone by being the first Philippine leader to deliver a keynote address at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, known for its expertise in international security, political risk, and military conflict.

The forum in Singapore provides provides policymakers, business leaders, analysts, and other stakeholders a venue to talk about strategies on global security, defense, and geopolitical issues.

Previous keynote speakers of the dialogue include Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in 2022 and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in 2023.