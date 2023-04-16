Exciting news for sci-fi fans! The highly anticipated post-apocalyptic series, Black Knight, has just released its first ever teaser trailer.

Directed by Cho Ui-Seok and starring Kim Woo Bin, Song Seung-Heon, E-som, and Kang You-Seok, the series is set in a dystopian version of Korea where the survival of humanity depends on the Black Knights–legendary deliverymen who are far from average.

The series is based on the webtoon “Delivery Knight” written by Lee Yoon-gyun and is produced by PROJECT318. The teaser trailer gives a glimpse into the ravaged world of the show, where the Korean peninsula is left deserted after a comet impact 40 years ago. The country is uninhabitable without an oxygen mask due to extreme air pollution, and only 1% of the population has survived.

The trailer also gives a sneak peek into the characters of the show, with Kim Woo Bin playing refugee Sa-wol and Song Seung-Heon taking on the role of legendary deliveryman 5-8. The all-powerful Cheonmyung Group will be their main adversary in this fight for survival.

Fans of the genre can mark their calendars for May 12, 2023, when Black Knight will be available for streaming on Netflix. With the oxygen finally delivered, we can’t wait to see how the story unfolds in this world without order and a knight without law.

About Post Author