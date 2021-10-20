The family of a deceased COVID-19 patient in Araceli is questioning the Ospital ng Palawan’s (ONP) contradictory RT-PCR test findings, which have created anxiety among residents in the island community.

Jun Militante, in a message to Palawan News on Tuesday, October 19, stated his 54-year-old brother-in-law was taken to the Roxas Medicare Hospital (RMH) on October 1 due to pain in his stomach. The patient was then moved to the ONP and then to the Palawan MMG Cooperative Hospital, where he died on October 16.

Before their patient was transferred to the Cooperative Hospital, Militante said his brother-in-law tested negative for COVID-19 based on the test conducted by ONP.

“Sumasakit ang tiyan ng bayaw ko kaya dinala namin sya sa ospital. Sa Roxas Medicare muna bago sa ONP, pagdating sa ONP kahit wala pa siyang test result ay hinalo na siya sa isolation facility. Sabi namin ilipat siya sa Coop Hospital. Negative naman ang naging result niya kaya sa madaling salita tinanggap kami doon, pati ang Coop ay binigyan nila ng referral na negative nga,” Militante said.

Militante claimed they were surprised to learn that while they were attending to their patient in Puerto Princesa, a positive result was already sent to municipal health authorities in Araceli.

This positive result, however, was not informed to them.

“Ang hindi namin alam habang nandyan kami ay may ni-release na pala silang positive result dito sa Araceli. Hindi namin alam na ganito kasi hindi kami sinabihan samantalang nandyan kami, nauna pa nila dito in-inform ang RHU Araceli,” he added.

They returned to their house on the island town on Monday, October 18. They proceeded directly to their home since no one from the RHU reportedly arrived to assist them.

Personnel from the RHU only came at their house some hours after they returned, he added.

“Pagdating namin sa Araceli wala naman sumalubong na taga-RHU, ang nangyari pinabayaan kami umuwi dito sa bahay. Saka na nila kami pinuntahan ilang oras na ang nakalipas na mag-stop na kami [sa burol], hindi naman namin itatanggi ‘yan kasi sumusunod kami sa protocol. Hanggang ngayon nandito pa nakaburol, kaya nakakaduda. Kung positive talaga dapat hindi na tumagal dito,” he said.

Militante demanded that the health facility’s administration cease releasing unconfirmed RT-PCR findings, which had created public uncertainty, especially among the patient’s family.

Based on the document obtained by Palawan News, two RT PCR copies that showed negative and positive results were released on the same day, October 7.

In response, ONP said that they are currently investigating the incident.