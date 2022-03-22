Barangay Port Barton is San Vicente town’s bet to lead the recovery of its tourism sector, hard hit by the global pandemic.

Mayor Amy Alvarez told Palawan News recently that tourists have started flocking to the beaches of the picturesque coastal village as the town lifted previous travel restrictions to attract more tourists.

“Back to zero talaga kami. Dati may mga Italian restaurant sa Port Barton. Nag close talaga lahat but so far mayroon na rin, may night life na rin,” she said.

Alvarez said that they are looking into new tourist destinations and activities while also attempting to fully recover from the extensive damage caused by Typhoon Odette.

“Sa ngayon recovery period pa tayo. Ang sa akin ay mag open talaga ng mas maraming destinations. Siguro pati sa bundok [ay] maghiking, mga ganyan na more options. Noong ECQ kasi nawala talaga lahat,” Alvarez said.

On March 11, the local inter-agency task force of San Vicente released new travel guidelines, making it easier for tourists to travel.

“I think on the way na rin tayo [sa pagbalik sa dati]. Lumuwag na rin kami ngayon [sa protocols], hindi na masyadong mahigpit sa checkpoints basta bakunado,” she added.

Fully vaccinated individuals traveling to San Vicente are required to present vaccination cards or vaccination certificates, an approved S-Pass, and valid identification cards.

For unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals, they must present a negative RT-PCR test results within 72 hours, an approved S-Pass, and valid identification cards.

Children under the age of 10 don’t need to be tested for antigens if they’re with a family member.