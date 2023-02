The police arrested a 19-year-old resident of Brgy. Port Barton in San Vicente on Monday for statutory rape.

According to the Police Provincial Office (PPO), Lorenz Salvador, alias Lorenzo, was placed No. 9 on MIMAROPA’s most-wanted list, No. 5 at the provincial level, and No. 1 at the municipal level.

He was ordered arrested by virtue of a warrant issued against him on February 8 by Judge Emmanuel Artazo of the 4th Judicial Region, Branch 14, in Taytay, Palawan.

