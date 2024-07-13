Rep. Mark Cojuangco’s proposal to utilize nuclear energy to address the country’s increasing power demands, including the suggestion of using Pag-Asa Island in the West Philippine Sea as a repository for nuclear waste, has sparked mixed reactions among Palawan’s policymakers.

Maurice Philip Alexis Albayda, an incumbent councilor of Kalayaan, criticized the proposal as potentially hazardous to the local population. He expressed frustration that Cojuangco, who chairs the House nuclear energy committee, did not consult municipal officials about his proposal.

“If he has a concept of ownership of that idea, let us talk, have a dialogue, and perhaps achieve co-ownership to find solutions for certain issues needing resolution,” Albayda said.

During a press conference on Friday marking West Philippine Sea Victory Day, Albayda suggested that rather than using Pag-Asa as a dumping site to bolster the country’s sovereignty claim, the government should develop the area for community purposes.

“Let’s populate it with residents, promote tourism, and not use it as a dumping ground for any kind of waste,” Albayda emphasized.

“This has already been proven as a concept. Now, if you’re going to dump waste there, first and foremost, consider the environmental dangers, secondly, the impact on residents, and thirdly, nuclear waste is hazardous and not ordinary garbage. Fourthly, what impact will this have on our claim, our occupation there?” he explained.

Albayda noted that Pag-asa Island, located in the West Philippine Sea and the sole barangay of Kalayaan town, already accommodates military installations and civilian inhabitants. He highlighted that residents were relocated to the island to establish occupation.

He further detailed ongoing efforts to employ a “soft power development approach” to solidify occupation of the island, including his resolution urging President Ferdinand Marcos to establish an economic zone covering Likas, Pag-asa, Parola, and Patag islands within the Kalayaan Island Group. Albayda emphasized that such a zone, under the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, would attract foreign investments to counterbalance China’s influence.

“Our next step will be to elevate the resolution to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, and to amplify it, we will seek Congressman Jose Alvarez and caretaker Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez for legislative action in the House of Representatives,” he stated.

However, Albayda stressed the importance of conducting consultations or dialogues beforehand.

Board Member Rafael Ortega Jr., on his part, urged the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to assess whether to pass a resolution or ordinance “prohibiting nuclear waste in Palawan, citing the province’s rich biodiversity and its potential impact on the ecosystem.”

Governor Dennis Socrates admitted he lacks scientific knowledge about proper nuclear waste disposal but expressed openness to exploring the potential use of nuclear power to meet electricity needs in the country and province.

“I am open, but I really don’t have scientific knowledge on how nuclear power really works, such as where waste goes and what safe procedures are,” he remarked.