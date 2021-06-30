Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo || Photo credit from Archdiocese of Manila - Office of Communications

Pope Francis appoints Bishop Pabillo as new head of Taytay Vicariate

Pope Francis has appointed Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo as the new Vicar Apostolic of Taytay.

The appointment was made public by the Vatican on Tuesday afternoon as the Roman Catholic church celebrated the solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul.

Pabillo served as apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila while it was vacant for 15 months before the installation of Jose Fuerte Cardinal Advincula as the new archbishop. He also served as Parish Priest of St. Ezekiel Moreno Parish Church in Barangay Macarascas, Puerto Princesa City from 1999 to 2006.

Father Roderick Caabay of Culion welcomed Pabillo in his Facebook post. “We have a new bishop, an excellent shepherd,” he wrote.

The 66-year-old bishop succeeded Bishop Edgardo Juanich who resigned due to health reasons in November 2018.

