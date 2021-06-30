June 30, 2021

Pope Francis appoints Bishop Pabillo as new head of Taytay Vicariate

By Rachel Ganancial | June 30, 2021 at 10:00 am

Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo || Photo credit from Archdiocese of Manila - Office of Communications

27

Pope Francis has appointed Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo as the new Vicar Apostolic of Taytay.

The appointment was made public by the Vatican on Tuesday afternoon as the Roman Catholic church celebrated the solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul.

Pabillo served as apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila while it was vacant for 15 months before the installation of Jose Fuerte Cardinal Advincula as the new archbishop. He also served as Parish Priest of St. Ezekiel Moreno Parish Church in Barangay Macarascas, Puerto Princesa City from 1999 to 2006.

Father Roderick Caabay of Culion welcomed Pabillo in his Facebook post. “We have a new bishop, an excellent shepherd,” he wrote.

The 66-year-old bishop succeeded Bishop Edgardo Juanich who resigned due to health reasons in November 2018.

Tags: , , , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Rachel Ganancial

is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow.

See author's posts

    More Stories

    U.S. launches P24M environmental justice program with PCSD

    By Shoogar Santos | June 30, 2021 at 11:00 am

    City IATF confirms presence of South African COVID-19 variant in PPC

    By Patricia Laririt | June 30, 2021 at 9:00 am

    PAGASA monitoring LPA outside PAR

    By Rachel Ganancial | June 30, 2021 at 8:28 am