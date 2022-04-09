The Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) wants the succeeding administration to sustain the initial gains it made in promoting reproductive health.

POPCOM Undersecretary for Population and Development (POPDEV) Dr. Juan Antonio Perez III said in a statement that “continuity” is important in pursuing the government’s goals.

“The key to success in any undertaking is continuity. With the right leaders, hopefully elected by our countrymen, Filipino families will continue to be empowered, as well as reap the positive outcomes of the RPRH Law, family planning, and POPDEV policies that uphold their wellbeing and welfare,” Dr. Perez said.

Under the program, he said, POPCOM has been able to reach nearly its total target of 1.2 million couples through various RPRH/FP demand-generation activities in 2021.

The report was presented to the United Nations Population Fund, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), and the DOH.

“We have seen their positive effects on Filipino families’ lives, especially during the pandemic. Their anxieties about having another mouth to feed and bringing up children in an environment of economic uncertainty were eased, as POPCOM’s partnership with local government units was even heightened with a ‘more than business-as-usual’ approach,” Perez said.

The POPCOM noted a 30 percent increase on those who avail family planning services since the passage of Republic Act 10354, or the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health (RPRH) Law.

It stated that some 8.1 million Filipino couples, partners, and individuals have adopted family planning practice and usage, with a brisk uptake during President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s tenure.

Based on the Field Health Services Information System (FHSIS) of the Department of Health (DOH), the acceptance rate of modern contraceptives such as pills, implant, injectables and condoms have also increased.