The Commission on Population and the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office in Rizal collaborated to organize a Teenage Pregnancy Symposium with the theme ‘Adolescents Unite for Healthy, Informed, Empowered Individuals Against Sexual Reproduction Trends.

The event took place on Wednesday, October 25, at Speaker Ramon V. Mitra Jr. National High School (SRVMJNHS) Salongsong II, Iraan, Rizal, southern Palawan and was attended by ninth and tenth-grade students from the school.

The Municipal Information Office of Rizal said the activity seeks to provide knowledge and raise awareness among young people about adolescent sexuality to prevent early pregnancies.

Nurse April Dawn Ticke served as the keynote speaker, with support from SRVMJNHS teachers and POPCOM staff.

The local government stressed its support for this initiative, recognizing its significant role in preventing teenage pregnancies, which can have a detrimental impact on the future of the youth.