The provincial board is tackling a proposal to establish mental health facilities in the province, particularly on island towns where they are most needed.

David Francis Ponce de Leon, in a privilege speech, noted the absence of mental health facilities and professionals in the island towns of the province.

“Sa Cuyo, Agutaya and Magsaysay, walang facility at walang trained practitioners na magca-cater sa mga kababayan natin na may mental health problem,” he said.

The board plans to invite the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) and Provincial Health Office (PHO) to a committee meeting for an update and provide possible actions and solutions.

He also suggested the possibility of establishing a mental health facility in island towns along with the construction of hospitals.

