The polygraph examination that will be performed on Leobert Dasmariñas, the self-confessed suspect in the alleged rape-slay of Jovelyn Galleno, is yet to be done by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

In the most recent development in the case, NBI special investigator Cedric Caabay stated that Dasmariñas will be subjected to polygraph testing this week.

“By this week gagawin ang polygraph examination dito sa Puerto Princesa. May mga examiner tayo from Manila na naka schedule na pupunta para gawin dito [ang polygraph testing],” Caabay said.

He did not provide any additional information, including the exact date of the polygraph testing.

Dasmariñas was supposed to take the lie detector test last week in Manila, where he supposedly traveled, but sources said it did not take place.

Arphil Ballarta covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province.