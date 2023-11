The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) issued a warning to the public on Friday regarding an extortion scheme targeting local business owners.

PPCPO spokesperson Police Captain Maria Victoria Iquin stated that they have received reports of business owners receiving text messages from individuals claiming to be members of insurgency groups. These individuals are using threats to coerce business owners into giving money.

“Sa mga nakatanggap o makakatanggap ng mensahe mula sa text o tawag na nagpapakilalang mga makakaliwa di umano at nanghihingi ng pera ay huwag po tayong magpasilo sa kanilang pananakot at pangingikil,” she warned.

“Ito po ay isang modus operandi lamang ng mga taong nais manamantala at makakuha ng salapi o anumang bagay sa masamang paraan,” she added.

Iquin urged the public to promptly report if they have become victims of such a scheme.

“Kaagad na makipag ugnayan sa pinakamalapit na himpilan ng pulisya o tumawag sa Police Station 1 – 09173115746 at 09088201910 at Police Station 2 – 09271624065 at 09985985904,” she noted.