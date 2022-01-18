The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reshuffled unit commanders in MIMAROPA, including city director P/Col. Sergio Vivar, in accordance with its position that all personnel must remain non-partisan during the national and local elections scheduled for May this year.

In a press statement, the Police Regional Office (PRO) said that the revamp was made prior to the election period, which was from January 9 to June 8, 2022.

Vivar was replaced by P/Col. Roberto Bucad. His transfer was confirmed to Palawan News on Tuesday by PRO MIMAROPA spokesperson P/Lt. Col. Imelda Tolentino.

“Hinahanapan pa po ng Crame ng assignment si sir Vivar,” she said.

PRO MIMAROPA said unit commanders, such as provincial directors, battalion commanders, company commanders, and chiefs of police who have rendered at least one year of service shall be relieved to avoid close association with the election candidates.

The regional police said personnel with relatives seeking election positions up to the fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity were also subjected to revamp in compliance with PNP Command Memorandum Circular 27-2021, or “Guidelines and Procedures in Securing the Conduct of the 2022 National and Local Elections (2022 NLE)”.

At present, three provincial offices and one city police officer have their new provincial directors and city director.

Occidental Mindoro Police Provincial Office is now under the command of P/Col. Simeon Gane Jr.; Oriental Mindoro under P/Col. Renante Cabico; and Marinduque Police under P/Col. Christopher Melchor.

Meanwhile, at least 33 unit commanders, including chiefs of police, company commanders, and unit chiefs in the provincial and regional headquarters were also re-aligned.

“We relieved unit commanders with great purpose. We need to observe the highest level of professionalism and non-partisanship as we discharge our sworn duties during the election period,” P/BGen. Sidney Hernia said in the statement.