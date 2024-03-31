Local authorities have apprehended two wanted persons for rape and attempted murder during separate operations on Good Friday, March 29.

Alias “Noe,” 31, identified as Mimaropa’s most wanted, was captured by joint personnel from CIDG Surigao del Norte PFU and El Nido Municipal Police Station Palawan PPO in Purok 4, Brgy. Poniente, Gigaquit, Surigao del Norte.

The arrest was executed based on a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 164 in Roxas, Palawan, for the non-bailable offense of rape.

An alias “Noel,” 40, considered as most wanted in Coron, Palawan, was apprehended in Brgy. Poblacion 6, Coron, Palawan, by personnel from Coron Municipal Police Station, Palawan PPO Provincial Intelligence Unit, 2nd Platoon 2nd PMFC, 2nd SOU PNP-MG Coron Detachment, and CIT Palawan RID 4B.

The arrest was made based on an a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 163 in Coron, Palawan, for the crime of attempted murder under Art 248 of the Revised Penal Code, with bail set at ₱120,000.