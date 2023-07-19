A 31-year-old farmer was arrested after authorities confiscated dried marijuana leaves and suspected shabu from his possession during the execution of a search warrant in Purok Tagumpay, Barangay Malinao, Narra.

The suspect, identified as Reynan Delmendo, 31, a resident of the aforementioned barangay, was arrested this morning at around 7 a.m., July 19, according to the Palawan Provincial Police Office.

The confiscated items, consisting of approximately 90 grams of marijuana, have an estimated market value of P3,500. Additionally, the confiscated items, believed to be approximately 0.35 grams of white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, have an estimated market value of P6,000.

The search warrant was issued by Judge Paz Soledad Rodriguez of Branch 49, 4th Judicial Region of the Regional Trial Court in Palawan on July 13.

The arrested suspect is now in the custody of the Narra Municipal Police Station for proper handling.