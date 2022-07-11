El Nido police authorities are investigating a leader of the resurgent H-World United Nations Military Philippines Government who is believed to be behind an attempt by his followers to take over Tawtawan Island in Sitio Lagpan, Barangay New Ibajay last July 4.

Police Provincial Office (PPO) director P/Col. Adonis Guzman, told Palawan News on Monday that based on their initial probe, the group was tapped by an unidentified third party to take over the island.

“May isang grupo na nagpatulong siguro sa kanila kaya po ganoon. Noong ini-interview namin yong mga suspek,hindi nila alam kung mali yong ginawa nila. Basta na lang daw sila nagpunta doon, utos lang sa kanila ng boss nila,” Guzman said.

Guzman said they believe the incident is part of an ongoing land dispute.

“Ang background niyan, parang may problema sa isla, yong sa lupa. Lupa po yan. Parang ginamit itong H-World [United Nations Philippine Military Government International Police Commission] na ito para makialam,” Guzman said.

The El Nido police had arrested 26 individuals believed to be members of the group and are looking for more participants during the foiled takeover.

The group reportedly overpowered the lone security guard detailed at the resort and intimidated other employees (caretakers). The suspects were arrested on July 5 following pursuit operations.

The security guard was identified by the police as Henry Manga Peligro, 28 years old, and resident of Barangay Batas, Taytay.

The H-World was a pseudo-military cult shut down by the government in the mid-1990s and led by former movie star Royette Padilla (deceased), an elder brother of Senator Robin Padilla.

On July 6, all 26 suspects were charged with robbery with violence or intimidation during an inquest held at the Multipurpose Hall, Palawan PPO, Camp Higinio A. Mendoza Sr., Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City.

They were charged for taking Peligro’s security firearm, a 12-gauge Armscor shotgun, and 14 pieces of ammunition.

“Hindi ko sure kung sino ang nagmamay-ari. Na-inquest na po yan agad noong Thursday or Friday. Nai-commit na yong 26 sa provincial jail. Parang ganoon ang assessment namin, io-overtake ang island kasi hindi nila alam,” he said.

The following suspects were arrested at the place of incident: