Palawan authorities arrested several wanted individuals in separate operations conducted on May 2 and 3 for various offenses, including frustrated murder, rape, child abuse, and reckless imprudence.

On May 2, a 50-year-old fisherman and resident of Brgy. San Juan, Aborlan, identified as Roland Narciso Aniceto, was apprehended in Brgy. Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point.

Aniceto, who was ranked as the second most wanted person at the provincial level, was arrested through a joint operation conducted by personnel from Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station (MPS) and other units. The arrest was carried out based on a warrant issued by Judge Anna Leah Tiongson-Mendoza of Branch 165, Fourth Judicial Region, RTC, Roxas, for frustrated murder.

On May 3, a 36-year-old fisherman from Brgy. 1, Roxas, identified as Arnold Merlin, was arrested in Brgy. 1 in Roxas town. He ranked as the sixth most wanted person at the regional level. The joint operation was conducted by the personnel of Roxas MPS and other units.

Dela Vega was arrested based on a warrant issued by Judge Emmanuel Quial Artazo of the Branch 14, Regional Trial Court for the crimes of rape and child abuse.

Michael Gemilga, also known as Jong, a 29-year-old laborer, and resident of Brgy. Princess Urduja, Narra, was also arrested on May 3 by personnel from Narra police in the same barangay. Gemilga was apprehended based on a warrant issued by Mendoza of Branch 164, Roxas, for the crime of qualified theft.

Lastly, Junmar Lee Porca, a 33-year-old fisherman, and resident of Brgy. Campong-Ulay, Rizal, was apprehended by personnel from Rizal MPS in Brgy. Campong-Ulay, Rizal municipality. Porca was arrested based on a warrant issued by Judge Evelyn Cañete, acting presiding judge of the 4th Municipal Circuit Trial Court, Quezon, for the crime of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

All of the arrested individuals are now in the custody of their respective Municipal Police Stations.

