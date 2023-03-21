Police officials in Palawan apprehended four fugitives who were wanted for grave coercion, acts of lasciviousness, and violations of the anti-violence against women and children act over the period of March 17 to 20.

Arrested were Leonardo Gabo Tabinga Jr., 46; Filbert Joseph Dagomboy Palay, 32; Alvin Veloya Biano, 21; and Elmer Jones Sales Masagca, 27. The arrests took place in four separate municipalities—Roxas, Cuyo, Dumaran, and Taytay, respectively.

The provincial police said Tabinga, a helper, and resident of Brgy. Salvacion in Roxas town, was apprehended on March 17 in Brgy. Magara following the serving of the warrant issued by Judge Emmanuel Artazo of Branch 14, Family Court in Taytay on February 8.

The court recommended a bail of P2,000 for violation of Sec. 5(A) and P72,000 for violating Section 5(I) of Republic Act 9262, or the “Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.”

Palay, a resident of Brgy. Bancal in Cuyo was arrested on March 18 in Brgy. Tenga-Tenga for alleged grave coercion. The warrant to apprehend him was issued by Judge Norferio Barranco Nono of the Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) Cuyo-Agutaya, Magsaysay, Palawan, on February 10.

The court recommended he be released on bond in the amount of P36,000.

Biano, a laborer and resident of Brgy. Bacao, was detained on March 20 as a result of a warrant issued by Artazo on March 14. Biano is deemed to be Rank No. 1 in the wanted list at the municipal level for acts of lasciviousness.

The judge ordered him to post a bail in the sum of P108,000. This will allow him to remain free temporarily.

Like Tabinga, Brgy. Calawag, Taytay, resident Masagca was apprehended in Brgy. Poblacion on March 20 for violating RA 9262. The warrant for his arrest was issued by Artazo on March 7.

The recommended bail for his temporarily release was P72,000.00 for each case for violating Section 5, Paragraph (H) and Section 5 (I).

All of the suspects have been taken into custody at this time and are being held at the local police stations in the towns in which they were apprehended.

