Joint operations conducted by various municipal police stations in Palawan resulted in the arrest of three wanted persons on April 23-24 for alleged lascivious acts and attempted homicide.

They were identified in a provincial police report as Philip Almoradie, 23, fisherman, and a resident of Busuanga; Romeo Curpoz, 38, driver, and a resident of Bataraza; and Joven Irma, 38, a resident of San Vicente.

Almoradie was arrested on April 23 in Brgy. Salvacion, Busuanga, following the issuance of a warrant on December 6, 2022, by Judge Arnel Cezar of Branch 163 Coron, 4th Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court (RTC), for the crime of acts of lasciviousness under Article 336 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC).

The court suggested that he secure bond in the amount of P108,000. This would allow for his provisional release. Almoradie is currently in the custody of the Coron MPS for disposition.

On April 24, Curpoz was arrested in Brgy. Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point, after a warrant dated January 3, 2023, was issued by Judge Rohima Sarra of Branch 2 of the Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) for the crime of two counts of attempted homicide under Article 249 in relation to Article 6 of the RPC.

A bail of P36,000 for each count was recommended by Sarra. Curpoz is now under the custody of the Brooke’s Point MPS for proper disposition.

In a separate operation on the same day, Irma was arrested in Brgy. Poblacion, San Vicente, by virtue of a warrant issued on March 22, 2013, by Judge Emmanuel Artazo, of the MCTC, Taytay-San Vicente, for the crime of attempted homicide, with a recommended bail of P12,000. He is now under the custody of the San Vicente MPS for proper disposition.

