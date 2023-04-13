Joint operations conducted by law enforcement agencies have led to the arrest of two wanted individuals in the towns of Bataraza and Linapacan for murder and violation of the fisheries code.

They were identified as Rodrigo Ranis, 36, of So. Calatan, Brgy. San Nicolas, Linapacan, and Geroncio Bocabal, 48, a farmer from Brgy. Marangas, Bataraza.

On April 9 at around 8:00 p.m., law enforcement agencies apprehended Ranis in Linapacan. He was wanted for violating Section 92 (1) of R.A 10654, or the Philippine Fisheries Code, docketed under Criminal Case Number 33217, with a recommended bail of P20,000.

The operation was conducted by Linapacan MPS, PIU, 1st and 2nd PMFC, RIU 4B, PALCIT Tracker-RID, and NISGW following a warrant issued on January 16, 2023, Judge Arnel Cezar of Branch 163 in Coron.

Ranis is now under the custody of Linapacan MPS for proper disposition.

On April 11 at around 6:10 p.m., a joint operation led to the arrest of Bocabal in Bataraza. He was the second most wanted person at the municipal level of Dumalinao municipal police in Zamboanga Del Sur, for the crime of murder with no bail recommended.

The warrant to apprehend him was issued on April 8, 2014, by Judge Dennis Vicoy of Branch 21 of the Regional Trial Court in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The operation was conducted by Bataraza MPS, PIU, Palawan PPO, PIT-Palawan, Maritime 2nd SOU-BALABAC, 3rd Platoon 1st PPMFC, and Dumalinao MPS, Zamboanga Del Sur PPO Tracker Team. Bocabal is now under the custody of Bataraza MPS for proper disposition.

