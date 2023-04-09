Police apprehended three people in the towns of Culion, Taytay, and Bataraza for theft and frustrated murder on Good Friday and Black Saturday.

They were identified as Elfredo Coching, 46, of Brgy. Decarabao, Culion; Jobie Magbanua, 21, of Brgy. Baras, Taytay; and Allan Madia, 35, of Brgy. Culandanum, Bataraza, by the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO).

Coching was arrested on April 7 in Brgy. Baldat, Culion, for a crime of theft. The warrant for his arrest was issued on September 30, 2022, by Judge Lovelle Moana Hitosis of the municipal trial court in Coron.

The court suggested P20,000 bail for his temporary release.

Magbanua, who was at the top of the municipal most wanted list, was caught the same day in Brgy. Taytay, Baras, on a failed murder accusation.

Judge Paul Jagmis of Branch 95 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) issued the arrest warrant on November 17, 2022, with a recommended bail of P200,000 for his temporary release.

Farmer Madia was arrested on Black Saturday, April 8, in Brgy. Marangas, Bataraza, for alleged attempted murder. The arrest warrant, which was issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165, Fourth Judicial Region, RTC, in Brooke’s Point, was dated January 19, 2023.

For his temporary release, a bail of P120,000 was recommended by the court.

