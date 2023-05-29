Several wanted individuals were apprehended by local authorities in the province over the weekend following the intensified crackdown against fugitives of the law.

On Friday, May 26, a 60-year-old woman identified as Ma. Jenny Arellano y Lamasan was apprehended for cyber libel in a joint operation of Puerto Princesa CPO Police Station 2 and CIDG Palawan Provincial Field Unit in Brgy. Buenavista.

The arrest was made based on a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 52 in Puerto Princesa City. Arellano faces charges of Cyber Libel under Sec 4 (c) (4) of Republic Act 10175, with a recommended bail amounting to P10,000.

In Roxas town, 58-year-old Maximo Domingo Aretaño Jr. was apprehended for attempted homicide in Brgy. New Barbacan during a comprehensive law enforcement operation conducted by personnel from Roxas Municipal Police Station, in coordination with Palawan PPO 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, Provincial Investigation and Detection Management Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit, 401st B Maneuver Company under RMFB 4B, RID-CIT Palawan, MBLT-3, and Provincial Highway Patrol Team Palawan.

The arrest was carried out based on a warrant issued by the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Roxas-Cagayancillo in Palawan. Aretaño is facing charges of Attempted Homicide, with a recommended bail amounting to P36,000.

Meanwhile, two individuals wanted for smuggling were apprehended by Bataraza Municipal Police Station, in coordination with Palawan PPO Provincial Intelligence Unit and 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, Provincial Intelligence Team-Palawan under RIU4B, and Maritime 2nd SOU-Balabac SBU in Brgy. Marangas in Bataraza.

According to a police report, the suspects were identified as Abdul Malik Mohajuddin Jayari, aged 27, and Gulam Mohammad Butungan, aged 32, both residents of Sitio Bukid-bukid, Brgy. Rio-tuba.

The arrest was made pursuant to a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 49 in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan. Jayari and Butungan face charges of Violation of Section 1401 (Unlawful Importation) of RA 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act) (CMTA). The recommended bail for each case amounts to P72,000.

On Saturday, May 27, 19-year-old Leonito Adion Oab, also known as “Ito” was arrested for robbery by personnel from San Vicente Municipal Police Station, in collaboration with Palawan PPO Provincial Intelligence Unit, 3rd Platoon of 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, 401st B Maneuver Company, RMFB 4B, Palawan-CIT under the Regional Intelligence Division, and 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group in a police operation in Barangay New Agutaya, San Vicente.

The arrest was carried out based on a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 95 in Roxas, Palawan. Oab is facing charges of robbery, with a recommended bail amounting to P48,000.

Top 8 most wanted individual of Puerto Princesa City, 29-year-old fisherman Michael Mansanares Cabit, resident of Paglaum 2, Brgy. Mangingisda, Puerto Princesa City, was arrested in Rizal by a joint team from Puerto Princesa CPO Police Station 2 and CIDG Palawan Provincial Field Unit in Purok Liwayway, Brgy. Punta Baja, Rizal.

The arrest was carried out based on separate warrants issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 47, and the Municipal Circuit Trial Court, Branch 1 in Puerto Princesa City. The charges against Cabit include two counts of Attempted Homicide under Art. 249 in relation to Art. 6 of the Revised Penal Code. The recommended bail amount is P36,000 for each count.

All of the arrested individuals are currently in police custody and will be turned over to the respective courts for proper legal disposition.

About Post Author