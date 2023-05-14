Authorities in Palawan have arrested four wanted individuals, three on May 11 and one on May 12. Among those apprehended was a 42-year-old laborer who had been evading arrest for a rape case in Carcar City, Cebu.

The Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) has named the four wanted individuals arrested on May 11 as farmers Armando Bantog, 63, Juanito Cabiguen, 56, and Arvin Alabado, 38, who all reside in Barangay Tagumpay, Roxas, located in Northern Palawan.

The fourth individual apprehended on May 12 was identified as a 42-year-old laborer named Alton Mohammad Asli, also known as “Alton,” from Brgy. Iraan, Rizal, situated in Southern Palawan.

No. 5 on the municipal’s most wanted list, Asli was apprehended in Brgy. Iraan through a joint effort of the Rizal Municipal Police Station (MPS), Carcar City Police Office (CCPO), and the 4th Platoon of the 1st Provincial Police Mobile Force Company (PPMFC).

The arrest warrant was issued by Judge Ernesto Narido of Branch 11 in the Seventh Judicial Region in Carcar, citing rape as the crime committed.

The arrested individual is facing charges of rape in accordance with Republic Act 7610 and Criminal Case No. R-CAR-22-FC-00017-CR, with no recommended bail. At present, he is being held in the custody of Rizal MPS for documentation purposes and will be transferred to the court of origin for proper disposition.

Bantog, Cabiguen, and Alabado, were arrested on charges of violating the Cockfighting Law of 1974, or Presidential Decree 449, as amended by Presidential Decree 1602.

A joint operation carried out by personnel from the Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS), 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) Palawan, Provincial Intelligence and Detection Management Unit (PIDMU) Palawan, Provincial Investigation Unit (PIU) Palawan, 401st Brigade Military Command Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB), Regional Intelligence Division-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (RID-CIT) Palawan, Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 (MBLT-3), and Provincial Highway Patrol Team (PHPT) Palawan resulted in their arrest.

The warrants were issued by Judge Ronilo Beroneo of the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Roxas-Cayancillo, Palawan, on April 24, 2023, with a recommended bail of P30,000 for each.

They are now in the custody of Roxas MPS for appropriate action.

