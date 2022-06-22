Authorities arrested eight persons wanted by law in separate operations in three Palawan towns last Saturday, June 20.

First to be arrested was Erwin Ribo alyas “Koykoy,” 33 years old and a resident of Barangay Marangas, Bataraza.

Ribo, who is listed as the number 8 most wanted in the municipality, was arrested by personnel of Bataraza Municipal Police Station (MPS) together with other police operatives based on a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of the Regional Trial Court of Brooke’s Point Branch 165 dated June 15, 2022, for attempted murder and with a recommended bail of P120,00 for his temporary liberty.

In Quezon, personnel of Quezon MPS arrested a child in conflict with the law (CICL) who is ranked number 3 most wanted.

The suspect was arrested because of a warrant issued by Judge Mendoza for breaking Republic Act 10883, or the Anti-Kidnapping Act, with a recommended bail of P300,000. The case was filed as Criminal Case No. 22-01268-QZN.

Operatives of Narra MPS also arrested six high-ranking most wanted individuals, including two CICLs, last Saturday.

Other suspects were identified as Stanley Terbio Magallanes, 20 years old; Crisanto Ompoy Magallanes, 46 years old; Chris Ian Jake Flores Corpuz, 18 years old; Justine Baltazar Baclig, 18 years old; and the two CICLs; all residents of Brgy. Princess Urduja.

The suspects were arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by Palawan Regional Trial Court Branch 49 Judge Paz Soledad B. Rodriguez-Cayetano, dated June 14, 2022, for two counts of attempted murder under article 248 of the Revised Penal Code, docketed under Criminal Case nos. 42370 and 42371, with a recommended bail of P120,000.00 each.