Eight persons wanted by authorities for robbery, qualified theft, homicide, statutory rape, and other crimes, were arrested in separate operations in Palawan from April 29 to May 3.

On April 29, Michel Blanco, a 44-year-old resident of Barangay 1, Roxas, was apprehended by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Paul Jagmis Jr. of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 95, Roxas, for the crime of robbery in an inhabited house.

The case is docketed under Criminal Case No. 42422, with a recommended bail of P100,000. Blanco is now under the custody of Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS).

Also on April 29, Antonio Buaya, a 52-year-old farmer and resident of Brgy. Danleg, Dumaran, was arrested following a warrant issued also by Jagmis for the crime of homicide. The case is docketed under Criminal Case Nr. 43160, with a recommended bail of P120,000. He is now under the custody of the said municipality’s MPS.

Gerald Embate, also known as “Bokyo,” ranked as the fourth most wanted person at the provincial level and third at the municipal level, was arrested also on the same day in Brgy. Borac, Coron.

The 31-year-old fisherman was apprehended by personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan Provincial Field Unit (PFU), Coron Municipal Police Station (MPS), Police Intelligence Unit (PIU) – Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO), and 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PPMFC).

Embate had two warrants of arrest for the crime of statutory rape by carnal knowledge, with no bail recommended. He is currently under the custody of the CIDG Palawan PFU.

On May 1, Rey Carlo Biadnes, a 32-year-old driver and resident of Brgy. Princess Urduja, Narra, was arrested by a joint operation of the Narra MPS, Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), and Regional Intelligence Unit 4B.

He was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Anna Leah Tiongson Mendoza of RTC Branch 164, Roxas, Palawan for the crime of qualified theft. The case is docketed under CC Number ROX-23(2)-43024-RX, with a recommended bail of P24,000. He was placed under the custody of Narra MPS.

A 21-year-old laborer named Jolly Bernales and a resident of Brgy. Princess Urduja, Narra, was also arrested on May 1 through a joint operation conducted by Narra MPS, PIDMU, PIU, and RIU 4B.

Bernales’ arrest was due to a warrant issued by Judge Anna Leah Tiongson Mendoza of RTC Branch 164, Roxas, Palawan for the crime of qualified theft, under CC No. ROX-23(2)-43024-RX. A bail of P24,000 was recommended for his provisional release. After the arrest, Bernales was taken into custody by Narra MPS.

On May 2, 2023, Willie Mejia, also known as “Willie M. Mejia,” was arrested in Brgy. Marangas, Bataraza. The 52-year-old resident of Brgy. Rio Tuba, also in the same town, was apprehended by personnel from the Bataraza MPS and PIU-Palawan PPO, and 1st PPMFC.

He has a warrant of arrest for violation of Section 5(I) of Rrepublic Act (RA) 9262, docketed under CC No. 25383 (service of sentence). Mejia is now under the custody of Bataraza MPS.

Rogie Mina, a 29-year-old resident of Brgy. Samariñana, Brooke’s Point, was arrested on May 2, in Brgy. Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point town.

He was apprehended by personnel from the Brooke’s Point MPS, RIU-4B, PIU-Palawan PPO, 1st PPMFC, and PALCIT Tracker-RID with a warrant for the crime of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, slight physical injuries and damage to property, docketed under CC No. 10499, with a recommended bail of P60,000.

Mina is now under the custody of Brooke’s Point MPS.

Roland Aniceto, a 50-year-old married fisherman and resident of Brgy. San Juan, Aborlan, was arrested on May 3 in Brgy. Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point. He was apprehended by personnel from the Brooke’s Point MPS with a warrant of arrest for the violation of Article 248 of the Revise Penal Code for frustrated murder), docketed under CC No. ROX-22(12)-42876-RX, with a recommended bail of P200,000. Aniceto is now under the custody of Brooke’s Point MPS.

