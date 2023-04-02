Palawan police detained five people wanted for suspected violations of the anti-illegal narcotics law, attempted and frustrated murder, qualified theft, and rape in several operations performed from March 28 to 30.

They were identified by the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) as Noli Dayanan, 42; Teofisto Torres, 33; Arnold delos Angeles, 44; Kevin Tony Abreu, 21; and Norhana Masangkay, 49.

Dayanan and Torres were arrested on March 28 in Barangay IV, Roxas, and Brgy. Bancal, Cuyo, respectively.

Dayanan was ordered arrested by Judge Michael Magsalang Mernado, Jr. of Branch 36 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, on September 2, 2022, for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Section 5 of the law deals with the “sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution, and transportation of dangerous drugs and/or controlled precursors and essential chemicals,” while Section 11 deals with dangerous drug possession.

The court suggested P200,000 bond for his provisional release for the Section 11 violation, but none for the Section 5 infraction.

Torres’ apprehension, on the other hand, was due to a warrant issued on February 21, 2023, by Judge Jose Bayani Usman of Branch 50, Fourth Judicial Region, RTC, for frustrated murder with the use of illegally possessed or loose firearms under Section 29 of RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Torres, who was ranked first on the municipal most wanted list, was permitted to post a P200,000 bond for temporary release.

On March 29, municipal police in Bataraza detained mechanic Delos Angeles in Brgy. Culandanum for alleged attempted murder. His warrant was issued on December 21, 2016, by Judge Angelo Arizala of Branch 52, Fourth Judicial Region, RTC.

A bail of P120,000 was recommended for his provisional release.

On the same day, Abreu, who was ranked fifth on the regional most wanted list, was arrested in Brgy. Concepcion in Busuanga town, for “rape by sexual assault and rape by carnal knowledge” related to RA 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, and RA 11648 for stronger protection against rape and sexual exploitation and abuse.

His warrant was issued on March 17, 2023, by Judge Arnel P. Cezar of Branch 163, 4th Judicial Region, RTC, Coron.

The proposed bond for rape by sexual assault was P120,000, while there was no bail for the nine charges of rape by carnal knowledge.

Masangkay, a farmer of Sitio Lada, Brgy. Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point, was arrested on March 30 for the alleged crime of qualified theft. The warrant was issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165 in Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

She was allowed to post a bail of P30,000 for temporary liberty.

