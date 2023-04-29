Four wanted individuals have been arrested in separate law enforcement operations in Rizal, Taytay, and Coron municipalities for violation of the anti-violence against women and their children law, illegal gambling, homicide, and rape of a minor.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) named the accused as Jurilin Repe, 42, of Brgy. Sandoval, Taytay; Aser Ubay, 41, of Brgy. Ransang, Rizal; Jessie Gregorio, 35, of Brgy. San Nicolas, Coron; and Donie Macalinao, 32, of Brgy. Borac, Coron, who were arrested from April 26 to 28.

Repe was arrested on April 26 in Brgy. Sandoval for alleged violation of Presidential Decree 1602, prescribing stiffer penalties on illegal gambling, as amended by Republic Act (RA) 9287. He was ordered arrested pursuant to a warrant issued on March 1, 2023, by Judge Ronilo Beronio of the Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) of Taytay-San Vicente.

A bail bond amounting to P30,000 was recommended by the court for his provisional release. He is now in the custody of the Taytay municipal police.

On April 27, Ubay was arrested in Brgy. Ransang, Rizal town, for alleged four counts of violation of Section 5(A) of RA 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children.

He was apprehended based on a warrant issued on April 13, 2023, by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165 of the 4th Judicial Region, Brooke’s Point. Mendoza recommended a bail of P2,000 for each count for Ubay’s temporary release. He is now under the custody of the Rizal municipal police.

Section 5(A) of RA 9262 defines acts of violence against women and their children, which include causing physical harm, placing in fear of imminent physical harm, compelling to engage in conduct against their will, forcing or intimidating to engage in sexual activity, purposeful or knowing course of conduct causing serious annoyance, mental or emotional anguish, public ridicule or humiliation, and denial of financial support or custody/access to minor children.

Gregorio, who was ranked first on the municipal wanted list, was apprehended on April 27 in Brgy. San Nicolas, Coron, for suspected homicide. Judge Arnel Cezar of Branch 163 of the 4th Judicial Region in Coron issued an arrest warrant for him on February 21, 2023.

No bail was recommended for Gregorio, who is now under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Macalinao, ranked as the third most wanted person in the province and the second most wanted in the municipality, was apprehended on April 28 in Brgy. Borac, Coron for allegedly committing two counts of statutory rape through carnal knowledge and rape by sexual assault. No bail was recommended for both charges. The warrant for his arrest was ordered by Judge Cezar.

