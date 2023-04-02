Four persons wanted by the police have been arrested in Palawan in several operations carried out on March 31 in Taytay, Culion, El Nido, Roxas, and Puerto Princesa, for frustrated murder, attempted murder, slight physical injuries, and lascivious conduct.

They were identified in a report by the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) as Edilberto Garganza, 20; Warner Regudo Sr., 71; Angelica Cristal Abreu, 35; and Oscar Rodriguez, 40.

Garganza, a resident of Purok Nagkakaisa, Brgy. Paglum, was apprehended in a joint operation for the alleged crime of attempted murder.

The warrant for his arrest was issued on March 7, 2023, by Judge Emmanuel Artazo of Branch 14 of the 4th Judicial Region in Taytay, Palawan.

Artazo recommended he post a P120,000 bail for provisional release while his case is being resolved.

Regudo was arrested in Brgy. Bacungan, Puerto Princesa City, following the serving of a warrant issued on November 6, 2019, for the alleged crime of frustrated murder.

The warrant was issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165, 4th Judicial Region in Brooke’s Point, Palawan. A bail of P200,000 has been recommended for his temporary release from custody.

In the northern Palawan town of Culion, housewife Abreu was detained in Brgy. Osmeña, for alleged slight physical injuries.

The warrant for her arrest was issued on March 17, 2023, by Judge Arnel Cezar of Branch 163 in Coron in relation to violation of Section 10(A) of Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The police report failed to indicate if Cezar recommended bail for her conditional release.

Rodriguez, a resident of Brgy. Alacalian, El Nido, and considered to be No. 5 in the municipal list of wanted persons, was nabbed in Brgy. Villa Libertad for alleged lascivious conduct.

Artazo recommended a bail of P200,000 for his temporary release. The warrant for his apprehension was issued on February 15, 2023, for violating Section 5(B) of RA 7610.

