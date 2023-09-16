In a crackdown against illegal gambling, authorities raided an illegal cockfighting activity on Friday, September 15, at Sitio Manaili, Barangay Dumangueña in Narra.

Among the suspects identified were Anaclito Francisco, Noel Nacita Elgario, Allan Bagili Balao, and aliases Cadoy and Maganto. A certain Totong Canjama reportedly escaped upon the arrival of Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS) personnel.

Evidence seized included live and dead fighting cocks, gaffs or tari, and money used in the illegal activity, amounting to P1,000.

The suspects will face charges for violating Presidential Decree 1602, which strictly prohibits illegal cockfighting or tupada activities.