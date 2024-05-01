Police authorities confiscated some 105 boxes of smuggled cigarettes valued at over P1.4 million during a raid of a warehouse in Barangay Saraza, Brooke’s Point on Tuesday, May 1.

Police identified the owner of the warehouse as Alias Al, who reportedly escaped before the raid.

Among the confiscated contraband were 64 cartons with 43 reams of Fort Menthol, 3 cartons of Fort red, 19 cartons, 32 reams and two at two packs of New Berlin, 2 cartons and 18 reams of Champion, nine cartons and 49 reams of Pure Prime, 4 cartons of Sufreme, 11 reams of Hero, and 48 reams and 8 packs of Pure Gold.

The contraband have been turned over to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Palawan, while smuggling charges are still being prepared against the unidentified suspect.