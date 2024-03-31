Eight individuals were arrested in Puerto Princesa and Sofronio Española during a police crackdown on illegal cockfighting on Good Friday, March 29th.

In Purok Kalipay, Barangay San Manuel in the city, authorities seized fighting cocks and betting money totaling ₱6,000.00, along with other cockfighting paraphernalia from the suspects.

Personnel from the Sofronio Española Municipal Police Station arrested an individual known as “Luis”, aged 61, for his alleged involvement in illegal cockfighting in Barangay Iraray, Sofronio Española, Palawan.

Six fighting cocks, along with ₱1,050 in betting money and other paraphernalia, were confiscated from the suspect’s possession.