Police probing possible NPA link to Baluyut shooting

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is not ruling out the possibility of the involvement of the New People’s Army (NPA) in the killing of Rizal town official Engr. Gregorio Baluyut last November 20.

Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) spokesperson P/Lt. Col. June Rhian said the investigation on the murder of Baluyut remains ongoing as of this writing. However, one of the leads it is following is that it was perpetrated by the liquidation squad of the NPA in the province.

Baluyut was reportedly a helpful partner of the police and the military whenever there are community outreach projects in Rizal town.

“May lumalabas kasing impormasyon na itong victim kapag may mga trabaho o kaya may mga tinatawag nating mga civil military operation o community outreach program, lumalabas na itong victim, si engineer ay matulungin ito,” Rhian said.

“Minsan ay doon po kumakain sa bahay nila ang mga PNP o ang mga armed forces. Baka napagdududahan siya na nagbibigay ng impormasyon,” he added.

Rhian reiterated this is not conclusive, but just a lead that their investigators are looking into.

He said their inquiry into Baluyut’s murder is not stopping at the NPA involvement angle as it is almost implausible that a person will be killed for entertaining police and military personnel.

“Para sa akin hindi pa natin masasabi kasi parang mababaw. Kasi kung nag-e-entertain lang siya ng PNP at saka ng armed forces ay hindi sapat na dahilan yon para pag-initan siya ng mga NPA,” he said.

Rhian said they are still waiting to receive the full report from the Rizal municipal police station.

He added that the PPO is now studying the situation in southern Palawan due to the series of shooting incidents this month.

The move is to determine how to eliminate the challenge that the peace and order situation in the area is struggling against.

“Isa yan sa pinag-usapan at pag uusapan pa uli bukas (Sunday) kasama ang lahat ng mga pinatawag na opisyal ng PNP, at maging ang mobile forces para mapag-aralang mabuti ang mabisang solusyon,” he said.