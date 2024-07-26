Laptop and cash were stolen when a burglar broke into a boarding house at Purok Magalang, Barangay Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa City, Thursday afternoon, July 25.

Based on information obtained by Palawan News, the thief broke through the window screen and removed the jalousie, allowing access to unlock the boarding house door.

The theft was discovered upon the arrival of the victim’s grandchild.

Aside from the laptop, the victims’ saved cash was also taken.

Police are already conducting an investigation related to the incident.

Meanwhile, residents in the area are appealing to the police to do something about the situation, claiming such incident is rampant in Sta. Monica.

“Hay naku pati nga damit na nakasampay hindi din pinapatawad, madami talaga ang kawatan dito kaya maganda din mag install ng CCTV lalo na sa mga boarding house,” Roselyn Factor Bolido commented under Palawan News’ report.

Some residents report that rampant theft has been a longstanding issue in Sta. Monica, with little to no action being taken to address it.

Homeowners also claim that such thefts are prevalent not only in Sta. Monica but also in the Wescom area.