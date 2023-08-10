A joint law enforcement operation carried out on Monday led to the arrest of the 4th most wanted carnapping suspect on the municipal level in Dumaran in Northern Palawan.

The suspect, identified as Genie Boy Sonio, 22, a farmer, was arrested in Barangay Itangil where he also resides on August 7 by the Dumaran Municipal Police Station (MPS), the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, PALCIT RID 4B, the 401st B MC RMFB 4B, and the PALPIU.

The provincial police said his arrest was based on a warrant issued on July 31, 2023, by Judge Paul Jagmis of Branch 95, 4th Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court, in Roxas.

Sonio, charged with carnapping under Case No. 43386 and with a set bail of Php300,000, is now in the custody of Dumaran MPS following his arrest.