Law enforcement agencies arrested an individual considered as the 2nd most wanted person in San Vicente on Saturday, September 9, in Barangay New Agutaya, San Vicente, Palawan.

The suspect, identified as Jovito Nobleza Cataraja Jr. was apprehended by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan Provincial Field Unit (PFU) and San Vicente Municipal Police Station (MPS).

The operation was executed based on a warrant of arrest issued on August 29, 2023, by Presiding Judge Emmanuel Quial Artazo of Branch 14 of the Fourth Judicial Region in Taytay, Palawan.

The warrant was issued in connection with the crime of sexual assault, in relation to Section 5(B) of R.A. 7610, under Criminal Case No. 43471 with recommended bail bond amounting to P120,000.

The apprehended individual is currently in the custody of CIDG Palawan PFU for proper documentation and legal disposition.

According to the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO), the successful operation reflects the commitment of the Palawan police to provide a safer community, delivering on their pledge of “Serbisyong Nagkakaisa” and their duty to “To Serve and Protect.”