The victim (right) while being interviewed by a police personnel. | Photo courtesy of Palawan Provincial Police Office

Police looking for suspect in shooting incident in Narra town

The Narra police are searching for the suspect in the shooting of a 50-year-old man and his nephew at Purok 2, Barangay Bato-Bato, about 8 a.m. Monday, July 26.

A report from the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) sent by P/Maj. Ric Ramos identified the victim as Jhovane Togada and Jonji Bacsal, 20, both residents of Purok 3 in the same barangay.

Initial investigation disclosed that while the victims were at the seaport heading home aboard a top-down tricycle, the unidentified suspect wearing maong pants and blue shoes suddenly appeared on a motorcycle TMX 125 and shot them three times.

Togada sustained a gunshot injury on his left shin while his nephew was unharmed.

Any information that would lead to the unidentified suspect’s arrest may be reported to the nearest police station or the Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS), according to the provincial police.

