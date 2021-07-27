July 27, 2021

Police looking for suspect in shooting incident in Narra town

By Arphil Ballarta | July 27, 2021 at 10:00 am

The victim (right) while being interviewed by a police personnel. | Photo courtesy of Palawan Provincial Police Office

The Narra police are searching for the suspect in the shooting of a 50-year-old man and his nephew at Purok 2, Barangay Bato-Bato, about 8 a.m. Monday, July 26.

A report from the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) sent by P/Maj. Ric Ramos identified the victim as Jhovane Togada and Jonji Bacsal, 20, both residents of Purok 3 in the same barangay.

Initial investigation disclosed that while the victims were at the seaport heading home aboard a top-down tricycle, the unidentified suspect wearing maong pants and blue shoes suddenly appeared on a motorcycle TMX 125 and shot them three times.

Togada sustained a gunshot injury on his left shin while his nephew was unharmed.

Any information that would lead to the unidentified suspect’s arrest may be reported to the nearest police station or the Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS), according to the provincial police.

Tags: , , , , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Arphil Ballarta

covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography.

See author's posts

    More Stories

    Libreng wifi para sa mga kabataan, nag-umpisa na sa Brgy. Poblacion, Narra

    By Ruil Alabi | July 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    Man wanted for robbery, rape shot by police in Rizal municipality

    By Arphil Ballarta | July 27, 2021 at 1:00 pm

    Moving up ceremony para sa mga pre-schoolers isinagawa ng MSWDO sa El Nido

    By Alex Baaco | July 27, 2021 at 12:00 pm