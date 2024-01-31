Police authorities have initiated an intensive investigation following a daring robbery at the residential building in Barangay San Pedro on the wee hours of January 31.

Puerto Princesa Police Station 1 chief P/Capt. Aron Elona revealed that they are currently at a standstill in their investigation as they have yet to gather crucial evidence.

“Blangko pa ang PNP. Under investigation pa rin, naghahanap pa lami ng mga CCTV, para ma-identify ang mga suspek,” he said.

“Sa ngayon, blangko pa, kasi walang witness, wala rin CCTV ang bahay,” he added.

This is despite a copy of supposed CCTV footage of the incident circulating on social media pages.

Stolen items include a MacBook Air laptop, an iPad, a Samsung tablet, an iPhone, a Samsung Galaxy 8, an Oppo cellphone, and a black backpack containing wallets with IDs, Brunei dollars, and Malaysian bills.

Jewelry pieces were also taken, including a white gold ring adorned with a diamond and another gold ring.

Residents should stay vigilant and promptly report any relevant information that can aid the ongoing investigation.

The PNP assures the public that they are making every effort to apprehend those responsible for the brazen burglary.

Meanwhile, the victims appeal for the community’s help in the recovery of the stolen items. For any leads or information, please contact the provided numbers: 09178419696, 09258419696, or 091784209696.