(WARNING: The image in this story might be upsetting. Readers should exercise caution.)

Police authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect in the murder of a construction worker in Barangay Banbanan, Taytay, Palawan.

Initial investigations revealed that at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 5, the victim, identified as Rogelio Obamen, was sleeping in his quarters when the assailant, identified only as alias “Tong”, attacked him with a bolo.

A witness immediately hid out of fear and sought help. Upon the witness’s return, he found the victim with multiple hack wounds on various parts of his body.

The witness brought the wounded Obamen to the Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital (NPPH) for medical treatment, but he was eventually declared dead on arrival.