Joint authorities were unable to apprehend the owner of a residence that was subjected to a search operation for illegal drugs in Purok Mangingisda, Barangay 1, Roxas in Northern Palawan early yesterday morning, but they recovered dried marijuana leaves with an estimated market value of P14,570.

Police Major Ric Ramos, spokesperson of the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO), said that suspected marijuana pusher Rey Dereza, known by the aliases “Big Nose” and “Nonoy”, was not at home when the authorities served the search warrant at 6 a.m. on August 21.

“Hindi po naabutan sa bahay,” Ramos said.

Dereza will be facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act following the recovery of evidence from his residence, specifically transparent plastic sachets containing dried marijuana leaves.

The total weight of the seized marijuana was recorded at 29.14 grams.

The operation was conducted jointly by personnel from the PDEU Palawan PPO (lead unit), Roxas MPS, PIDMU Palawan, and 2nd PPMFC.

The team executed the search warrant dated August 17, 2023, which was issued by Judge Leah Tiongson-Mendoza of Branch 164 of the Regional Trial Court.

The warrant was issued in relation to the violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, with coordination from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).