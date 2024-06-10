A police lieutenant colonel is under investigation after his arrest over a complaint of carnapping.

Lt. Col. Gideon Ines Jr., 52, was arrested on June 5 in Baclaran, Parañaque, for allegedly selling a rented multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

Also nabbed were his supposed accomplices, Michael Bautista, 42, and Lyn Tuazon, also 52.

They were arrested by agents of the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) following a complaint filed by the female owner of the rented MPV.

The owner sought police assistance after learning that her vehicle, which Bautista rented in Porac, Pampanga on June 2, was being sold for PHP350,000.

She said the supposed buyer contacted her to verify if she was the registered owner of the vehicle.

An entrapment operation was set up that led to the arrest of the three. (with a report from Lloyd Caliwan)