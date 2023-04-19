Taytay residents now obtain police clearances at the Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS).

Taytay MPS is officially providing police clearances after the Philippine National Police (PNP) granted the request of municipal Mayor Christian Rodriguez and the Municipal Peace and Order Council, working with acting chief of police P/Maj Bronson Caramto.

Mayor Rodriguez’s effort intends to bring convenience to Taytay residents by reducing the need to go to Puerto Princesa City to get vital documents and save money.

Rodriguez pointed out that now that police clearances are accessible at the Taytay MPS, locals may readily receive this essential document for a variety of reasons, including employment, travel, and other legal obligations.

He thanked the PNP for accepting their request and enabling the Taytay MPS to use the National Police Clearance (NPC) system. He underlined the necessity of delivering effective community services and consistently enhancing public service delivery.

Taytay residents wishing to seek a National Police Clearance should go to the Taytay MPS and carry the necessary papers.

To preserve the integrity and legitimacy of the National Police Clearance issuing process, the Taytay MPS stated that they will closely adhere to the norms and criteria established by the Philippine National Police. (R. Rodriguez)

