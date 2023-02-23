A police clearance hub to let people get government-issued certifications attesting to their lack of criminal backgrounds was formally opened on Tuesday at the SM City Puerto Princesa.

The management of the mall said that the hub was set up by the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) in order to improve public access to police frontline services.

PPCPO director P/Col. Roberto Bucad and SM regional operations manager George Anthony Jardiolin led the ribbon-cutting ceremonies at the SM Government Service Express located at the 2nd level of the mall.

Bucad said during the event that the national police clearance desk in SM City Puerto Princesa will provide added convenience and ease of access to frontline PNP services.

He added that the said service will be available to not just residents of Puerto Princesa City but also to residents of other municipalities in Palawan.

This initiative is in line with the memorandum of agreement between the PNP and SM signed by former PNP chief Gen. Camilo Pancratius P. Cascolan and SM Prime Holdings president Jeffrey Lim in 2020.

The National Police Clearance Hub is the newest addition to the government frontline service at the SM Government Service Express. Prior to it, there is already the PHLPost, the City Government of Puerto Princesa, GSIS Kiosk, and the Bureau of Quarantine.

