The city police drug enforcement unit conducted an anti-illegal drugs buy-bust operation on Wednesday in Barangay Sta. Monica, resulting in the arrest of a man who was found in possession of 5.22 grams of shabu with a street value estimated at around P20,000.

The joint operation carried out by the Puerto Princesa City Drug Enforcement Unit (PPCDEU) and the City Anti-Crime Task Force (ACTF) on Francisco Street at 6:13 p.m. on May 10 in the said barangay apprehended Minandro de Asis, 35, a resident of Purok New Princesa, Brgy. Tiniguiban.

The PPCDEU alleged that De Asis was engaged in the proliferation of illegal drugs in the city. Their team was able to confiscate one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, the item purchased by an asset, and P1,500 buy-bust money.

Upon body frisk, they also recovered one unit of dark blue Vivo cellphone, and four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, with an estimated street value of P20,000.

The operation was part of the local government’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs. The suspect is currently under police custody and will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

