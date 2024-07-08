Six men were caught in the act of drag racing in the early hours of July 8 along the national highway stretching from Barangay Tagburos to Barangay Sta. Lourdes, according to authorities.

Based on a statement released by the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) through Police Captain Maria Victoria Iquin, they were apprehended following a report received from the Tagburos OPlan Kamalay group chat.

“The PNP focal person assigned to Tagburos received information alleging ongoing drag racing along the national highway around 12:30 AM, causing disturbing noise to residents,” Iquin said.

Upon arriving at the scene, the men were caught and immediately issued citation tickets for various violations, such as driving without a license, not wearing safety helmets, failure to present vehicle registration documents, reckless driving, having noisy mufflers, muffler modifications, and expired vehicle registrations.

Two motorcycles were confiscated and impounded because their drivers did not possess licenses.

“Nagpapasalamat ang pamunuan ng PPCPO sa ating mga kabarangay sa agarang pagbibigay impormasyon sa mga nagaganap na hindi kanais nais sa ating mga barangay upang agarang mabigyan ng katugunan,” pahayag pa niya.

They also warned individuals engaged in drag racing that they would intensify their campaign against such activities.