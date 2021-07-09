Police asked to probe cyber prostitution case in Narra

Concerned residents in Barangays Burirao and Tacras in Narra have asked law enforcement authorities to probe an alleged cyber prostitution case involving minors as young as 14-years old.

This came after videos of the minors in risqué acts were spread in private messages on Facebook.

A Palawan News source who asked not to be named said two female minors were recorded in a video clip engaging in lewd activities.

The videos are allegedly sold to foreigners. The source said the client of the two minors were Middle Eastern men whom they met online.

The appeal is for a thorough probe to determine if the same is also happening in other areas in other municipalities in Palawan.

This is a developing story.

WP Post Author Arphil Ballarta covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography. See author's posts