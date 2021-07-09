July 11, 2021

Police asked to probe cyber prostitution case in Narra

By Arphil Ballarta | July 9, 2021 at 8:16 pm

Concerned residents in Barangays Burirao and Tacras in Narra have asked law enforcement authorities to probe an alleged cyber prostitution case involving minors as young as 14-years old.

This came after videos of the minors in risqué acts were spread in private messages on Facebook.

A Palawan News source who asked not to be named said two female minors were recorded in a video clip engaging in lewd activities.

The videos are allegedly sold to foreigners. The source said the client of the two minors were Middle Eastern men whom they met online.

The appeal is for a thorough probe to determine if the same is also happening in other areas in other municipalities in Palawan.

This is a developing story.

Tags: , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Arphil Ballarta

covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography.

See author's posts

    More Stories

    Dalawang APOR mula sa Maynila nagpositibo sa antigen sa bayan ng Española

    By Ruil Alabi | July 11, 2021 at 9:00 pm

    Office of 3rd District Representative opens TESDA Scholarship

    By Aira Genesa Magdayao | July 11, 2021 at 8:30 pm

    Can Juan still fish in peace?

    By Jennifier Diamante | July 11, 2021 at 8:04 pm