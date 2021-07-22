Police arrests man for stabbing of chief tanod

The city’s Anti-Crime Task Force (ACTF) apprehended a suspect in the stabbing of a chief tanod who was attempting to stop him and his wife from having a heated argument in Barangay Pagkakaisa on Wednesday night, July 21.

ACTF chief and city information officer Richard Ligad said Ronnie Albert Suela, alias “Bornok,” 31, was the suspect, while Eduardo Villanera Lavadia, Sr., 67, chief tanod of Brgy. Pagkakaisa, was the victim.

“Umaawat lang siya, pero nasaksak nga siya ng suspek, at ang sabi hindi sinasadya. Tapos, tumakas pero nakatanggap kami ng impormasyon na tumatago ito sa kalapit lang din na barangay sa Bagong Silang. Kaya agad na tumakbo doon ang tropa, hinanap siya doon at nakuha naman agad,” Ligad said.

Suela has been turned over to personnel of Police Station 1 for the filing of a case against him.

WP Post Author Arphil Ballarta covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography. See author's posts